Fargo Park District adds summer pool party option

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for a new option to host a birthday party or other celebration this summer, you can now book a pool party through the Fargo Park District.

This is a new option for 2023 and the first birthday party is happening Saturday, June 17. Pool parties can be booked at Davies and Southwest Recreational pools with costs varying based on the pool and time of day.

The cost for a pool party at Davies is $300 for the afternoon session or $225 for the evening session. At Southwest pool it will cost $250 for the afternoon session and $175 for the evening session.

When you book a pool party, you will receive pool admission for 32-40 people, five reserved picnic tables under a shaded structure, blue table coverings and a welcome sign. Park District staff say you can bring cake or cupcakes, but other food and beverages are not allowed because concessions are available.

Hosts will be let into the pool area 15 minutes before the pool opens to set everything up. Parties must be booked 3 days in advance. You can learn more or book a pool party here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.