Fargo Park Board Commissioners receive final Yunker Farm Park Master Plan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to accept the final recommendations for the Yunker Farm Park Master Plan at their June 13th board meeting. Representatives of Norris Design presented their findings and final recommendations for the transformation of the 55-acre park at 1201 28th Avenue N.

Board members referred to the plan as “ambitious”, adding concerns that it’s a long range plan that could take decades to come to fruition. They want to keep the things that have been around a while that people enjoy: Botanic Gardens, Community Gardens, Dog Park, Yunker Farmhouse; while adding some new enhancements, like an ice rink in the winter.

In September of 2022, Park Board Commissioners awarded Norris Design the Yunker Farm Park Master Plan project with a desire to create a destination that serves the community. Between September of 2022 and June of 2023 members of the planning team executed a robust public input campaign, which included three separate in-person engagement events, attended by more than 275 community members. An online survey was also open for two weeks following in-person events to allow community members to voice their opinions online. Over 500 surveys were completed and returned.

The Master Plan which emerged includes reorganizing existing park elements into a cohesive plan, building pedestrian paths throughout the park to improve connectivity and creating gathering nodes for future community events. Amenities proposed in the updated park will include a dog park, community garden plots, outdoor classroom and gathering area, environmental learning space, prairie planting, a Great Lawn and Plaza, large park pavilion and more. The historic and iconic farmhouse, which once housed the Children’s Museum, will be preserved on the property.

The project would consist of two phases. Now that the plan has been received by Park Board Commissioners, Fargo Park District staff will begin the planning and budgeting process for projects and improvements that will align with the overall masterplan. Commissioners will continue to make project decisions at future meetings. To view the full Yunker Farm Park Master Plan visit FargoParks.com/fargo-park-district-projects.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.