Detroit Lakes not planning to treat water for swimmers itch until June 26

(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Despite reports from multiple families of swimmer’s itch, the city of Detroit Lakes does not plan to treat the water for nearly 2 weeks.

The city is tentatively scheduled to have the beach treated June 26th. In Detroit Lakes, swimmer’s itch is treated each year near the 4th of July and then again before We Fest; however, the problem seems to have shown up earlier in the season than in years past.

Last year, the city was warning about swimmer’s itch in the lake on June 23.

City leaders want to note that the area treated is only to be the mile long City Beach area (roughly the Pavilion to Legion Road). Areas outside of this need to apply for their own permit as they are considered private property.

In the mean time, medical professionals recommend using a barrier to prevent that parasite from getting into your skin like using coconut oil or Vaseline, along with waterproof sunscreen. Children are most susceptible.

For more advice on how to treat and prevent swimmer’s itch, click here.

