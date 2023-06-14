Community left in shock after suspected arson

SABIN, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for the person or persons who set a Clay County bridge on fire. The community is concerned with the affect the loss of the bridge will have on traffic and the pollution falling into the Buffalo River below. The small community of Sabin, just outside of the Fargo-Moorhead metro, is typically a quiet and peaceful place. But last night it was rocked by a fire.

Judy Hansen, who lives down the road from the bridge described her evening, “My neighbor gave me a phone call and asked if I was okay because there was smoke in the area, and so I rushed out to make sure my farmstead was okay and looked over here, saw some smoke, got in the car right away. I headed on over and saw some pretty big flames from the roadside up there.”

Fire crews started putting out the fire around 9:30 pm Wednesday night and it took 3 hours to get it under control. Neighbors wondered if it was just a bonfire that got out of hand. However, the sheriff’s office confirmed the cause of the fire is suspected to be arson.

Officials say chemicals from the bridge went into the Buffalo River below. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are handling that investigation. A portion of 80th St. S., just southeast of Sabin, is closed until further notice.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s department at: 218-299-5151.

