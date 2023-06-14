City of West Fargo reports no cyclists struck by vehicle so far in 2023

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo has reported zero instances of bicycle-vehicle collisions six months into the year, which is being attributed to a combination of factors aimed at enhancing safety.

According to Wesley Booth, a traffic enforcement officer in West Fargo, bicycle safety is of paramount importance and credits this accomplishment to a few key initiatives, including frequent traffic stops.

“I think that’s a really big contributing factor,” Booth said. “drivers are driving with more care and awareness when they’re out on the road in the city,”

The city has introduced several measures to deter speeding, such as speed bumps and radar speed signs. The city of West Fargo has also implemented youth cyclist education events, which Booth says plays a key part in upbringing the next generation of cyclists.

“When you drill that information into them young, it’s going to stick with them as they get older,” Booth said. “At that point it grows to become more of a habit.”

To further ensure safety on the roads, West Fargo has been proactive in issuing safety tips for both those on a bike, and those in their car.

“We put out a lot of safety tips for bicyclists and motorists,” Booth said. “I think citizens are reading them and taking note.”

Cyclists are often recommended to wear reflective clothing if riding during the later hours of the day, as well as maintaining awareness of their surroundings. Booth explained drivers should also follow their own set of recommendations.

“check all your mirrors and keep your phones away while driving,” Booth said. “Pull over off the road and park quickly if you need to attend to something in your car that is not driving-related.”

