Challenges rural ND faces with healthcare access

DONNYBROOK, N.D. (KMOT) - Living the city life can have its perks, including prime access to healthcare.

For those living in the rural part of the Peace Garden State, studies show access to behavioral health care is 60% more limited than those in more urban areas.

Your News Leader spoke to a healthcare expert and a family farm owner to learn more.

For families like the Sauders, living and working on a farm can be overwhelming.

Having to travel long distances for medical appointments cuts into other things, including class time.

“Sometimes you have to make those hours up before or after school because they don’t understand the assignment, or the teacher didn’t have time to explain to them. You know, and stuff like that, because they left at 1 o’clock to get to therapy by two because it is an hour drive,” says Josie Sauder, mom and farmer.

The Bipartisan Policy Center released a report on behavioral health integration and combining primary care and mental health in rural areas.

The report indicates that 60% of rural counties lack psychiatrists and half lack psychologists.

Practitioners are likely to remain providers where they train and that is usually in a city hospital, diminishing the rural workforce.

“When you’re able to tackle primary care and behavioral health care, earlier, more immediately, and more often, you don’t have folks not getting the health care they need until things are really bad and they perhaps need to be hospitalized,” says Kendall Strong, Senior Policy Analyst for the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Kendall Strong with the policy center also says people should treat their mental health the same as they would other conditions and that the stigma associated with seeking help needs to be removed.

“Even the old farmer’s wife who thinks she’s way busier than a mom with four busy children or five busy children, whatever it may be, everybody needs that soundboard even if they don’t think they need the mental health, everybody does deep down,” says Sauder.

Strong emphasizes that only through recognizing small policy changes with the collective effort of patients, advocates, and providers, will rural access to care improve.

The policy center hopes that its recommendations will help boost the rural workforce pipeline by integrating care.

They also want to get Congress involved to get the ball rolling on rural healthcare initiatives.

