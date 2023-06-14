Arson suspected at bridge fire contaminating Buffalo River

NEAR SABIN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for the person(s) who set a Clay County bridge on fire.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department says on Tuesday, June 13 they responded to a bridge on fire in the 8000 block of 80th St. S. around 9:30 p.m.

First responders say when they arrived, the bridge was fully engulfed in flames. The Sabin Fire Department then started to put out the flames.

Officials say the bridge is made of railroad ties, so when they were putting out the fire, chemicals from the bridge went into the Buffalo River below. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were contacted as part of the investigation.

The State’s Fire Marshal is investigating the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 218-299-5151.

80th St. S., just southeast of Sabin, is closed until further notice.

