2nd Chance & 2nd Act Picnic at Trollwood Park

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The event, organized by Jail Chaplains of Cass County, took place to honor the Living Free program.

Dylan Peltier, who had recently been released from jail, expressed his gratitude towards the chaplains for their support during his incarceration.

“If it wasn’t for Cass County Jail and the programs they have there I wouldn’t have found the want to be sober” said Peltier

Shawn Gibree, another returning citizen, highlighted the transformative impact of the Jail Chaplains program.

“All these people came alongside me and now I’m a business owner. I see Will over there pushing his kids on the swing and he owns Skill Cuts, like he is…from the Jail Chaplains they change so many people’s lives that are here and we can get a chance to give back to the community” said Gibree.

The program is run entirely by volunteers. 75 of them from several churches in Cass County spending time with those behind bars, in hopes for a better future.

“Its a chance for the community to come out and celebrate individuals who have been involved with the justice system, whether they were in the Cass County Jail or whether they were on parole” said Jail Chaplain Mike Little.

The program has impacted the lives of so many and it was a fitting occasion to celebrate that.

“To be out here and to be sober finally and to shake hands with some of them who arrested me and helped me change my life. It helps me recognize that there is hope out there, there are people out there that care about one another” said Peltier.

If you wish to learn more about this unique program, you can visit https://jailchaplains.com/.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.