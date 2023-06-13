Wildfire Haze, Near-Surface Smoke Wednesday

THIS EVENING:

Smoky skies have returned to the region from Canadian Wildfires. Most of this smoke has been aloft, but the smoke may make its way to the surface over the next 24 hours as a cold front moves in out of the north.

Into the evening hours, the cold front will slowly drop in. A few along the International Border may drive through an isolated shower or thundershower for the evening commute. This is when wildfire smoke is more likely to push to the surface in the wake of the front.

An isolated shower may hold together as the front drops south, but not anticipated.

Overnight, we will once again be cool and quiet with just a few passing clouds. Morning lows for most will be in the 50s with a few in the low 60s. Smoke lingers.

TOMORROW:

The haze continue into Wednesday behind Tuesday’s cold front. We will continue to monitor if/where some of the upper-level smoke mixes to the surface into the afternoon. The smoke may also cause some visibility reductions where it begins to mix down. Those with health concerns should continue to monitor air quality over the next few days.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is issuing an Air Quality Alert for Wednesday with air quality anticipated to be unhealthy for some. Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected. Widespread health concerns from air quality are not expected.

That cold front does not impact our temperatures. In fact, 80s to low 90s are the name of the game by the mid-afternoon with cloud-free, but smoky skies. Winds will be fairly light out of the north-northeast, under 10 mph.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Thursday we are going to continue the heat streak with temperatures still in the 90s with partly cloudy skies. As a front approaches, we are watching the potential for a few thunderstorms late Thursday. Once that front pushes through and exits, Friday will be on the cooler side with highs returning to the 70s and low 80s. Friday also holds the chance of a few showers/rumbles lingering through the morning before the potential for additional showers and storms later on.

THIS WEEEKEND: Perhaps a lingering shower early in the day before drier conditions by afternoon. A bit warmer again on Saturday and Sunday as high temperatures jump right back up into the 80s to low 90s. Slight chance of a few storms late Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Long-range model guidance is suggesting some big-time heat for the third full week of June. We will keep you posted, but as of now we are alerting you to 90s for most.

