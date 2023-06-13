U.S. Olympic team gymnastics trials to be held in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2024 U.S. Olympic team trials for gymnastics will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis next year.

Minnesota Sports and Events made the announcement Tuesday alongside Governor Tim Walz, former US Gymnast John Roethlisberger, and Minnesota Native and Olympic Gold-Medalist Suni Lee.

“I’m so excited to announce that Minneapolis has been selected to host the 2024 USA Olympic Team trials for the sport,” Lee said.

The trials will be held Thursday, June 27 - Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Prior to the start of the Olympic trials, the city will also host the USA Gymnastics Championships.

“It’s going to be an exciting eight days in Minnesota. The world will be watching because we know the best gymnasts in the world will occupy these spaces,” said Walz, “You will find that friendly people in Minnesota are ready to support that and it’s going to be I think, an opportunity to showcase everything that is so great about our state.”

Walz attributed Minneapolis’s bid for the trials in part to the hard work of the state legislature and to Lee’s recent success.

“I don’t think a lot of people in Minnesota know, we’re a hotbed for these gymnasts; certainly Suni Lee’s victory made that case. But you saw these young gymnasts here, this is as good as any place in the country for that,” he said, “I think when you have somebody of her status, globally known, who comes back and is proud to be a St. Paul resident, and talks about why she wants us here, I think it made a big difference.”

Fans will be able to watch the country’s best gymnasts compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.

At the conclusion of competition, USA Gymnastics will announce the 2024 Olympic Team for artistic gymnastics live in front of the Target Center audience. The rhythmic and trampoline teams will be announced at the conclusion of the USA Gymnastics Championships.

