Update on Valley City Police chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On May 21st, a Valley City Police Officer tried to stop a man on a motorcycle without a license plate attached, who the officer also suspected of drug trafficking.

“We were sitting over here at my shop, heard a siren, saw a motorcycle come down the hill, go through the stop sign then the police car was right behind it” said Valley City resident Lance Peterson.

Peterson, who lives nearby, caught some of the chase while it was happening.

“Here we hear sirens again. Here’s a motorcycle going east at a high rate of speed in the eastbound lane, and the Valley City Police Department was going east in the westbound lane” said Peterson.

According to the Valley City Chief of Police, The chase continued in and out of the city for some time, the motorcycle traveled from Exit 292 until 296, when it went northbound on County Road 27 it turned westbound on ND HWY 26 when a supervisor at VCPD told the officer to discontinue.

The patrol car was not damaged, it was inspected after the incident and no damage or wear was reported.

“This is a busy intersection all the time. So I mean it’s just not right, let’s just put it that way, it just should’ve never happened” said Peterson.

Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher provided a statement to Valley News Live, saying the officer did violate VCPD policy and was reprimanded along with being given further training.

VCPD is continuing to work on developing more information about this incident and who the motorcyclist is. Any information about the incident should be directed to the Valley City Police Department.

