Two women charged after reported robbery, assault downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two women face charges after a reported robbery and assault downtown Fargo last Tuesday, June 6. So far, Molly Beth Fox and Lynette Gayle Perez have been charged; however, more charges are possible.

Court documents indicate Fox, 36, is facing one felony charge of ‘Accomplice to robbery-Menaces serious bodily injury or inflicts bodily injury’.

Perez, 53, is facing two felony charges of the ‘Accomplice to robbery-Menaces serious bodily injury or inflicts bodily injury’ and two felony charges of accomplice to terrorizing.

Media outlets are reporting that a 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were walking near the railroad tracks downtown when they had their phones stolen, were slapped in the face and threatened with a knife by a group of 5-6 people. Valley News Live is working to gather more information from police.

Fox will be in court again July 12th. Perez will be in court again July 19th.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.