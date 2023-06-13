Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Two women charged after reported robbery, assault downtown Fargo

Lynette Gayle Perez, Molly Beth Fox
Lynette Gayle Perez, Molly Beth Fox(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two women face charges after a reported robbery and assault downtown Fargo last Tuesday, June 6. So far, Molly Beth Fox and Lynette Gayle Perez have been charged; however, more charges are possible.

Court documents indicate Fox, 36, is facing one felony charge of ‘Accomplice to robbery-Menaces serious bodily injury or inflicts bodily injury’.

Perez, 53, is facing two felony charges of the ‘Accomplice to robbery-Menaces serious bodily injury or inflicts bodily injury’ and two felony charges of accomplice to terrorizing.

Media outlets are reporting that a 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were walking near the railroad tracks downtown when they had their phones stolen, were slapped in the face and threatened with a knife by a group of 5-6 people. Valley News Live is working to gather more information from police.

Fox will be in court again July 12th. Perez will be in court again July 19th.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taco John’s locations close in F-M area
Miss North Dakota
Valley News Team’s Sophia Richards placed 1st Runner Up for Miss North Dakota
A missing dog got reunited with its owners after being found at an adoption event.
WATCH: Family finds their missing dog while attending pet adoption event
Amenia Crash
Man killed in crash near Amenia this morning
Wayne Zeretzke
UPDATE: Man hit by fleeing driver in north Fargo undergoes surgery

Latest News

Man accused of shooting girl with CO2 gun from his vehicle
North Dakota State Capitol Building
North Dakota receives federal CTE funding
Doug Burgum's presidential campaign
Burgum spends $2.4 million on campaign ads
Summer daycare struggles
Local childcare provider opens up about summer childcare crisis