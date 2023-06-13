Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they’re being driven.

The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Grand Cherokee and 2021 to 2023 Grand Cherokee L SUVs.

The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the springs may have been installed incorrectly in production. They can detach from the vehicle while it’s moving, increasing the risk of a crash and possibly creating a hazard for other drivers.

Stellantis says in the documents that it’s aware of 17 warranty claims, two customer assistance reports and two field reports that may be caused by the problem. But as of May 25 it had no reports of crashes or injuries. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America.

SUVs with air suspensions are not affected. Dealers will inspect the springs and replace the assemblies if necessary. Owners are to be notified by letter starting July 28.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Papa John’s confirms an attempt to hire former Taco John’s Employees
Miss North Dakota
Valley News Team’s Sophia Richards placed 1st Runner Up for Miss North Dakota
Amenia Crash
Man killed in crash near Amenia this morning
Classic Touch Lounge has applied for a liquor license at the former Dilworth VFW.
Moorhead nightclub, at center of noise complaints, files for liquor license in Dilworth
Wayne Zeretzke
UPDATE: Man hit by fleeing driver in north Fargo undergoes surgery

Latest News

FILE - A CIA emblem is seen in Atlanta, Nov. 13, 2013. The Biden administration is releasing...
Surveillance has caught hackers and fentanyl smugglers, White House says in promoting spying law
Inflation
US consumer inflation eased in May, reflecting a steady slowdown in price pressures
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
Dairy farmers struggle to find a home for their products. (WCCO)
Farmers dump thousands of gallons of milk due to oversupply issues
FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in...
AI helped create ‘last Beatles record,’ Paul McCartney says