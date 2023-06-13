Cooking with Cash Wa
Teen cited after driving into Richland County lake and leaving the scene

Richland County, ND Sheriff's Dept. badge
Richland County, ND Sheriff's Dept. badge(Richland County, ND Sheriff's Dept.)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency officials rushed to an area south of Hankinson early Tuesday morning, after a car was nearly fully submerged in a lake.

Richland County Sheriff Gary Ruhl tells Valley News Live deputies responded around 6:00 a.m. to Mud Lake, which is northwest of Lake Elsie and south of Hankinson. The person who called 911 said a man was walking along the road, and told him there was still someone in the car.

Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office, Hankinson Fire Department, Hankinson Ambulance, and Richland County Water Rescue all responded. The car was pulled from the water, but no one was inside. Emergency responders began to search the area for victims and used the help of K9 crews and divers.

Ruhl tells Valley News Live the search included a lot of time and resources, and could have been avoided if the driver had stayed in the area or reported the crash. A few hours later, the sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle was located.

19-year-old Zeth Titus was cited for reckless driving and failure to give immediate notice of a reportable accident. He received a minor injury in the crash and the car is a total loss.

