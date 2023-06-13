Perham’s Turtle Fest starts tomorrow

PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The 2023 Turtle Fest kicks off tomorrow in Perham.

It runs until Sunday, with events going on all throughout each day. There will be a bike rodeo, a treasure hunt, and a trolly ride tomorrow. Don’t forget, the turtle races will be happening at 10:30 tomorrow morning! If you can’t make it out, there will be another chance to watch a turtle race on Friday at the same time.

Some other highlights are the wing eating contest on Friday, street dances on Friday and Saturday nights, and the Rotary Club’s breakfast on Sunday.

There’s a ton more going on during Turtle Fest. If you want to check it out, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.