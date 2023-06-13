Officials investigating West Fargo park fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are trying to figure out what led to a fire at a West Fargo park Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to Dakota Park around 1 p.m. for a structure fire. They say smoke was seen coming from a small building with public restrooms and park facilities.

Crews were able to knock the fire down within minutes. They say the structure has heavy smoke damage and minimal fire damage, and that the fire was contained to the public restrooms.

Officials say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the cost of damages is still unknown.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.