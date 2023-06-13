Cooking with Cash Wa
North Dakota reaches new record high in gas capture

Oilfield activity
By Michael Smith
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Oil and gas production in North Dakota saw positive signs for the month of April, including setting a new record for gas capture.

In the latest Director’s Cut report Tuesday, Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said the state captured nearly 3.2 billion cubic feet a day. Helms said the increase can be attributed to improved efforts by companies on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

“Really strong numbers in the gas capture area, and when you look at the current price of natural gas, that’s pretty remarkable,” said Helms.

The previous record was set in September 2022.

Overall, gas production rose two percent, while oil rose one percent in April. Helms said winter weather and load restrictions kept production steady.

