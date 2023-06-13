North Dakota abortion lawsuit amended

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday, the Center for Reproductive Rights along with the legal firm Weil-Gotshal and Manges filed an amended complaint in Red River Women’s Clinic v. Drew H. Wrigley, a 2022 lawsuit against North Dakota’s trigger ban.

If you remember, the state legislature passed this bill and the governor signed it into law at the end of the last legislative session. Senate Bill 2150 was one of the strictest abortion bans in the country prohibiting all abortions except for cases of rape and incest, and then only up to six weeks. Senator Janne Myrdal introduced the bill and said she is sad to hear this news, but she’s also confused by the amendment.

“To amend it into the current case is an odd legal maneuver because the current case that is pending here in district court actually deals with a section of the code that doesn’t exist anymore, so that should be dismissed. If they want to sue 2150 go ahead and start a new lawsuit. To amend it in legally doesn’t make sense to me at all.” Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg.

Senator Myrdal says this should not affect the current law unless the judge in the case favors the other side.

