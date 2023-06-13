Cooking with Cash Wa
No weed allowed at WE Fest 2023

WE fest 2022
WE fest 2022(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Just two days before WE Fest gets underway in Detroit Lakes, it becomes legal to use marijuana in Minnesota. However, officials with one of the largest country music festivals in the country say, it won’t be allowed on WE Fest grounds.

On August 1, the new law allows for marijuana use at home, other private residences with permission, or a place licensed for on-site consumption, for adults who are 21 or older. However, smoking in public is prohibited.

Those with WE Fest tell Valley News Live that just because the law for marijuana is changing, doesn’t mean their policies are.

Officials say policing the campgrounds may be difficult, but they have the appropriate security steps in place that will prevent marijuana from getting into the event.

Organizers tell us WE Fest 2023 has already exceeded sales over the past five years and they are excited for the event. Entertainment includes Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, Chase Rice, and Brothers Osborne.

The Minnesota State Fair has a similar policy in place. More details about what is allowed and not allowed at WE Fest can be found here.

