FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mobile home is damaged following an early-morning fire.

Crews were dispatched around 11 p.m. on Monday, June 12 to the 700 block of Countryside Trailer Court, just off 25th St. S.

Dispatch records indicate firefighters were on scene for just about two hours.

No other information is being released at this time.

