MN Deputy AG Luz María Frías to retire after 30 years of public service

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - After 30 years of public service, Minnesota Deputy Attorney General Luz María Frías is retiring.

The announcement was made today in a release from Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office.

For 30 years, Ms. Frías served as a senior leader in positions across Minnesota’s government, non-profit, and philanthropic sectors.

AG Ellison himself showered Frias’ with praise, outlining her career, where she acted as a spokesperson for marginalized and underserved communities.

“Luz Frías is one of a kind,” said Attorney General Ellison. “It’s not only that she is a sharp legal mind who has guided important divisions of our office through complex litigation and negotiations that have huge impacts on Minnesotans’ lives — though she has done that brilliantly. It’s not only that she has super-charged the equity efforts of our office and challenged us all to do better, which has surely contributed to our repeated recognition as a top workplace — though she has also done that brilliantly. It’s that Luz has inspired all of us by always leading with community and the folks our society has historically left behind, and by always leading with kindness and generosity of spirit. As she takes her much-deserved retirement, I join people across our state in thanking her for her decades of public service and for having selflessly changed the lives of untold numbers of Minnesotans for the better.”

Ms. Frías joined the Office as Deputy Attorney General in July 2020.

AG Ellison’s office is seeking a new deputy attorney general for the Government Support Section; the Office will be accepting applications through July 10.

