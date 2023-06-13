Man accused of shooting girl with CO2 gun from his vehicle

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Crookston man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a girl with a CO2 gun.

It happened just before 10 PM Wednesday May 10 in a residential alley.

Court documents state Tony Rodriguez was driving a 2002 Chevy Suburban down the alley multiple times, asking a group of juveniles if they had a problem with a passenger in his vehicle.

He allegedly fired several rounds from a black replica Sig Sauer CO2 pistol at the group of juveniles, striking one girl twice. She was shot in the lower back and had another round lodged in her arm that had to be removed at the ER.

Court documents indicate Rodriguez admitted he fired an unknown number of rounds at the juveniles. His charges include aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and terrorizing.

