Increased food prices affecting cost of Fargo school meals

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - School lunches may cost more for families in the upcoming 2023-24 school year. The Fargo School Board will vote on the increase at a meeting on Tuesday, June 13.

The USDA Economic Research Service is reporting food prices have increased 8% over the last year and predicts an additional 6% increase in 2023. The cost for the district to produce a meal is $3.85, an increase of 15% from $3.36 in the 2021-22 school year.

On June 6, 2023, the Planning Committee reviewed the federal guidelines, comparative pricing data from across North Dakota, financial standing of the nutrition services department, and options for recommended price increases and recommends meal prices increase as follows:

SY 2022-23 Proposed Increase Proposed 2023-24 Elementary Breakfast $1.45 $0.10 $1.55 Elementary Lunch $2.45 $0.10 $2.55 Secondary Breakfast $1.60 $0.15 $1.75 Secondary Lunch $2.75 $0.10 $2.85 Adult Breakfast $2.25 $0.25 $2.50 Adult Lunch $3.60 $0.15 $3.75 Extra Milk $0.40 $0.05 $0.45

According to the planning committee, which includes the Director of Nutrition Services and Fargo Public Schools’ Business Manager, the annual financial impact for a family would go up between $17.50-$26.25, depending on the age of the student and what meals they are choosing to purchase.

Current annual cost Proposed increase Proposed annual cost Elementary Breakfast $253.75 $17.50 $271.25 Elementary Lunch $428.75 $17.50 $446.25 Secondary Breakfast $280.00 $26.25 $306.25 Secondary Lunch $481.25 $17.50 $498.75

The increase will generate an estimated $103,100 revenue to offset operating costs for the 2023-24 school year. The increase in meal prices takes into account the cost of food inflation, projected decrease in federal reimbursement and sizable gap from the federal recommended meal price.

Under the Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022, federally subsidized meal programs temporarily receive an additional reimbursement of 40 cents for lunch and additional 15 cents for breakfast due to supply chain challenges and COVID recovery. The additional reimbursement funds expire at the end of the current school year and the projected reduction in reimbursement next school year is $590,500.

When compared to other districts across the state, the price of breakfast and lunch for students in the Fargo School District is below average.

West Fargo Bismarck Grand Forks Minot Valley City Jamestown Williston Statewide Average Fargo Elementary Breakfast $1.35 $1.45 $1.20 $2.25 $2.40 $2.40 $2.00 $1.90 $1.45 Elementary Lunch $2.45 $2.35 $2.20 $3.00 $3.40 $3.40 $3.00 $2.84 $2.45 Secondary Breakfast $1.55 $1.55 $1.45 $2.25 $2.60 $2.50 $2.25 $1.95 $1.60 Secondary Lunch $2.70 $2.85 $2.45 $3.25 $3.60 $3.60 $3.25 $2.99 $2.75 Adult Breakfast $2.60 $2.50 $3.00 $3.25 $3.75 $2.75 $2.74 $2.25 Adult Lunch $3.70 $4.00 $4.10 $4.50 $4.75 $4.25 $4.21 $3.60

