How to protect yourself from Swimmer’s Itch

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Enjoying a beautiful warm day at a local lake is part of many people’s summer plans. Although, most lakes are breeding grounds for the development of parasites causing Swimmer’s Itch.

Swimmer’s Itch is an allergic reaction to parasites found in bodies of water such as lakes. The parasites are passed through the feces of animals like geese, dogs, and even raccoons, and when it ends up in the water the parasite looks for other hosts to continue breeding.

“They actually try to find a specific snail that will then complete the cycle. The snail releases the parasite that swims into the water to try to find a host like other animals or mammals, but when they come in contact with a swimmer, they just burrow under the skin,” said Dr. Jordan Amatuegwu, a physician at Sanford.

Certain age groups can often be prone to getting Swimmer’s itch when visiting a local lake or pond.

“Mostly children are because most of these parasites are found in shallow water,” Dr. Amatuegwu said. “Children usually swim along those areas so they are more likely to be affected.

Swimmer’s itch can cause a rash on the skin. Dr. Amatuegwu says the parasites cannot survive in humans and they typically die within 24 hours. A few other symptoms you may feel include burning or tingling or you may experience blistering. Health experts say Swimmer’s itch can be treated in a variety of ways.

“You can get over-the-counter steroid cream, cold compresses work well, and Epsom salt baths. Also, you can also mix baking soda with water to form a paste. You can apply it to those areas,” said Dr. Amatuegwu.

In most cases, you do not need medical attention. It is recommended to see a doctor if you have a serious allergic reaction.

When getting out of the water, it’s recommended to towel off immediately and to take a shower as soon as possible, to protect yourself from Swimmer’s Itch.

Also if a lake has Swimmer’s Itch, it is best to avoid that body of water.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.