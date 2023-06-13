Heating up Today with Wildfire Smoke Concerns

TUESDAY:

Smoky skies have returned to the region from Canadian Wildfires. Most of this smoke has been aloft, but the smoke may make its way to the surface over the next 24 hours.

Temperatures are starting in the 50s for most and 60s for a few. Expect mainly clear skies this morning aside from lingering high-level clouds.

Lunchtime temperatures warm into the 70s and low 80s before reaching a peak mid-afternoon in the 80s for most. Skies will be clear of clouds, but hazy.

By late afternoon into the early evening hours, a cold front will slowly drop in from the north. A few along the International Border may drive through an isolated shower or thundershower for the evening commute. This is when wildfire smoke is more likely to push to the surface in the wake of the front.

A few showers or rumbles move south late.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: The haze lingers into Wednesday, along with the north breeze behind Tuesday’s cold front. That cold front does not impact our temperatures. In fact, 80s to low 90s are the name of the game with cloud-free skies. Thursday we are going to continue the heat streak with temperatures still in the 90s with partly cloudy skies. As a front approaches, we are watching the potential for a few thunderstorms late Thursday. Once that front pushes through and exits, Friday will be on the cooler side with highs returning to the 70s and low 80s.

THIS WEEEKEND: Perhaps a lingering shower early in the day before drier conditions by afternoon. A bit warmer again on Saturday and Sunday as high temperatures jump right back up into the 80s to low 90s. Slight chance of a few storms late Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Long-range model guidance is suggesting some big-time heat for the third full week of June. We will keep you posted, but as of now we are alerting you to 90s for most.

