Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Grand Forks School Board rescinds policy protecting transgender students

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a 5-4 vote, the Grand Forks school board has voted to rescind its policy relating to transgender students.

Superintendent Terry Brenner, in conjunction with legal council, recommended the policy be rescinded, saying its now against state law. In part, his memo reads:

Now that the 68th Legislative Assembly has completed its work; District Administration is bringing to the Board’s attention legislation passed by the Assembly relating to the accommodation of transgender individuals. HB 1522, which was recently signed by the Governor and included an emergency clause, will become effective immediately upon filing with the secretary of state.

In short, the new law does the following:

• Prohibits a public school district from adopting a policy that requires or prohibits an individual from using a student’s or other individual’s preferred gender pronoun.

• Allows a school district to establish a plan, with approval from the parent or guardian, for the use of a separate restroom accommodation for a transgender student; however, a school district must prohibit a student from using a restroom that does not correspond with the student’s biological sex.

• Prohibits a school district, school, or teacher from withholding or concealing information about a student’s transgender status from the student’s parent or legal guardian.

The policy in question states the Superintendent shall develop appropriate regulations and guidelines to create a safe and inclusive environment for every student and affirm the right of every student to equal educational opportunity and respectful treatment in their gender identification and expression. It states failure of any school student or school employee to abide by this policy may subject such individual to disciplinary action.

The policy also states school staff shall not disclose any information that may reveal a student’s transgender status to others, including parents or guardians and other school staff, unless legally required to do so or the student has authorized such disclosure. The policy lays out that students shall have access to a restroom and locker rooms that corresponds to their gender identity, and students would be permitted to participate in gender-separated physical education, intramural athletics, and non-high school interscholastic athletics and activities in accordance with the student’s gender identity.

Board members echoed the feeling that they didn’t have a choice in rescinding the policy due to North Dakota’s new law, several saying the district is now “on the wrong side of this”.

Board member Joel Larson says the board should take swift action to bring the policy back as soon as they legally can. Board President Eric Lunn says the board should focus on getting the law changed, rather than getting the policy back; adding this isn’t the end of the story, but probably the beginning of it.

You can read the full policy and the memo from Dr. Brenner here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Papa John’s confirms an attempt to hire former Taco John’s Employees
Miss North Dakota
Valley News Team’s Sophia Richards placed 1st Runner Up for Miss North Dakota
A missing dog got reunited with its owners after being found at an adoption event.
WATCH: Family finds their missing dog while attending pet adoption event
Amenia Crash
Man killed in crash near Amenia this morning
Wayne Zeretzke
UPDATE: Man hit by fleeing driver in north Fargo undergoes surgery

Latest News

Courtesy: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.
English Professor from Fargo to appear on America’s Favorite Quiz Show
Dilworth VFW Classic Touch Lounge
Dilworth City Council approves liquor license for controversial nightclub
Police Department in Valley City, ND
Update on Valley City Police chase
June 12 - Classic Touch
KVLY 10PM Weather June 12