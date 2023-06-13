Grand Forks Police issue 185 speeding tickets in May

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in Grand Forks are in a hurry to get where they need to go - at least in the month of May. Police say speeding was their top traffic offense, with 185 people getting speeding tickets.

Other violations noted in the report are 54 people driving under suspension, 49 tickets for tabs/license plate violations, 36 seatbelt violations, 35 people failing to stop or yield, and 28 DUIs.

As the City of Fargo continues to look for solutions to stop illegal street racing, Grand Forks Police say they had 2 speed racing violations in May.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.