Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Grand Forks Police issue 185 speeding tickets in May

Top traffic violations in Grand Forks in May 2023.
Top traffic violations in Grand Forks in May 2023.(Grand Forks Police Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in Grand Forks are in a hurry to get where they need to go - at least in the month of May. Police say speeding was their top traffic offense, with 185 people getting speeding tickets.

Other violations noted in the report are 54 people driving under suspension, 49 tickets for tabs/license plate violations, 36 seatbelt violations, 35 people failing to stop or yield, and 28 DUIs.

As the City of Fargo continues to look for solutions to stop illegal street racing, Grand Forks Police say they had 2 speed racing violations in May.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Papa John’s confirms an attempt to hire former Taco John’s Employees
Miss North Dakota
Valley News Team’s Sophia Richards placed 1st Runner Up for Miss North Dakota
Amenia Crash
Authorities name Georgia man killed in crash near Amenia Monday morning
Grand Forks School Board rescinds policy protecting transgender students
Lynette Gayle Perez, Molly Beth Fox
UPDATE: Two women charged after reported robbery, assault downtown Fargo

Latest News

Amenia Crash
Authorities name Georgia man killed in crash near Amenia Monday morning
WE fest 2022
No weed allowed at WE Fest 2023
Officials investigating West Fargo park fire
Noon Weather – June 13