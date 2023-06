FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are looking into a garage fire on the north side of the metro.

The call came in around 8 p.m. on Monday, June 12 to the 800 block of 12th St. N.

Dispatch records show crews were on scene with several fire truck for just under three hours.

Authorities are not releasing any other information at this time.

