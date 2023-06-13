English Professor from Fargo to appear on America’s Favorite Quiz Show

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Holly Hassel, an esteemed English professor hailing from Fargo, is set to showcase her knowledge on the renowned television program, JEOPARDY!

The episode featuring Hassel’s appearance is scheduled to air on June 14. Jeopardy airs on KXJB-LP as well as KVLY 11.2 Monday-Friday at 5 pm. Viewers can tune in to witness the battle of wits and quick thinking that has made JEOPARDY! America’s Favorite Quiz Show™ for 39 seasons.

To catch Holly Hassel’s appearance on JEOPARDY! viewers are encouraged to consult their local listings for accurate broadcast times or visit Jeopardy.com for additional information.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.