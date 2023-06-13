Dilworth City Council approves liquor license for controversial nightclub

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A controversial nightclub that recently opened in Moorhead is one step closer to moving to Dilworth, but it wasn’t without some push back.

In a Monday night city council meeting, Dilworth city leaders approved a liquor license for the Classic Touch Lounge.

It was a unanimous decision, but some raised concerns. There’s not really anything like this in Dilworth, and some council members questioned if they were rushing this decision.

Some of that concern stems from previous controversy surrounding the new nightclub. Classic Touch Lounge opened on the north side of Moorhead back in Feb. Within the first few weeks, people living in that area filed several noise complaints.

Moorhead city leaders tired to work with the owners. They changed the club’s hours, asked them to build a new parking lot and to put up a noise screening fence.

Recently, the owners filed for a liquor license at the former VFW in Dilworth, which closed May 20. It’s just north of Highway 10.

City council approved the license Monday saying, the property is in a commercial zoning district, which allows for a bar or nightclub under city code.

The decision boils down to the concerns didn’t have to do with a liquor license, which was the item on the agenda. Classic Touch met all the requirements for this first step.

