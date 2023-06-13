City of Fargo continues searching for street racing solutions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As street racing continues to pose a significant risk to public safety, the city of Fargo explored potential solutions during a city commission meeting held Monday night. While many ideas were suggested, including speed bumps and lane reductions on popular streets like 32nd Avenue South, concerns were raised about their feasibility.

Brenda Derrig, Assistant City Administrator, highlighted the potential drawbacks of such measures.

“They would increase traffic noise, congestion, and carbon emissions,” Derrig said. “they could lead to driver frustration, which in turn raises the risk of accidents,”

Law enforcement agencies have previously conducted operations to deter street racing and dangerous driving, even resorting to aerial surveillance. However, Fargo Chief of Police David Zibolski believes that a new dedicated unit could potentially lead to the desired outcomes.

Zibolski proposed the idea of a specialized unit solely focused on traffic enforcement. “This unit would be fully devoted to addressing dangerous driving behaviors and targeting areas with high accident rates,” Zibolski said. “The unit would have individuals equipped with both vehicles and motorcycles.”

Although Zibolski did not disclose specifics about the proposed unit, including the source of personnel, the concept is being seriously considered. The matter of dangerous driving is expected to remain a priority for the City Commission in the coming months.

