Burgum issues executive order authorizing deployment of ND National Guard to southern border

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, signed an executive order Tuesday declaring an emergency and authorizing the North Dakota National Guard to help Texas secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

The executive order provides official authorization to deploy roughly 100 North Dakota National Guard members from the Wahpeton-based 188th Engineer Company in support of Operation Lone Star. The planned deployment was first announced by Burgum on June 1.

Burgum authorized the deployment in response to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for National Guard and law enforcement to help secure the border. Abbott also sent a letter in May asking for states to send available resources to combat illegal activity at the border and ensure the safety and security of all Americans in the absence of action by the Biden administration to address the border crisis.

“It’s in the best interests of not only Texas but all states to prevent illegal entry at the U.S.-Mexico border and stop drug trafficking, human trafficking and other transnational criminal activity,” Burgum said. “Support from the North Dakota National Guard and other states that have committed resources to Operation Lone Star will strengthen border security and help keep Americans safe in every state, as every community is affected by border security.”

The deployment is expected to last roughly 30 days and end in August. To cover the cost, the Office of the Adjutant General is requesting increased spending authority of $2.2 million through the North Dakota Emergency Commission.

