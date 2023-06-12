Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman pleads guilty in deadly Moorhead taxi robbery

Kristy Thi Vo will be sentenced on Aug. 11.
Kristy Thi Vo Mugshot(Clay County Jail)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 19-year-old could spend at least 10 years in prison for her role in a deadly Moorhead taxi robbery two years ago.

Kristy Thi Vo, of Fargo, pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting in second-degree murder. The plea deal calls for 128 months behind bars.

Vo will be sentenced on Aug. 11. However, the conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting attempted aggravated robbery charges will be dismissed.

Doyle’s Yellow Checker Cab driver, Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi, was killed on May 5, 2021.

Prosecutors alleged Vo helped Willie Alonzo Sparkman Jr., 20, lure him to a Moorhead apartment complex in order to rob him for rent money.

Sparkman admitted to shooting and killing Abdullahi before leaving in a car driven by Vo. Abdullahi drove his vehicle across 20th St. S. and railroad tracks, crashing into a nearby ditch. Police later found him dead.

Sparkman is serving a 12.5 year sentence for second-degree murder. He was sentenced in November after pleading guilty.

