Trial between ND tribes and former Secretary of State Al Jaeger begins

By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal trial began Monday between two North Dakota tribes and former Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and Spirit Lake Reservation claim that new legislative districts infringe upon Native voting rights.

In November 2021 Gov. Burgum signed a bill to redraw district lines that reflected population changes from the 2020 census.

District 9, where the Turtle Mountain reservation is, was cut into two sub-districts.

The tribe said the move diluted Native people’s voting strength and that the new districts violate the Voting Rights Act. Tribal leaders say by splitting the district in two, the Native American vote was concentrated in 9a but weakened in 9b, taking away the equal opportunity they had before.

The Spirit Lake tribe also says the redistricting denies Native Americans an equal opportunity to participate in political processes and elect candidates of their choice.

In the complaint, the tribes say they already have little success being able to elect Native Americans to state offices. And the new districts would further that divide. The tribes are looking for redrawing new districts to include all of Turtle Mountain and Spirit Lake.

Chief U.S. District Judge Peter D. Welte is overseeing the bench trial. It is expected to last five days.

