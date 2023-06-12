Taco John’s locations close in F-M area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Known for its flavorful tacos, burritos, and signature Potato Olés, Taco John’s is no longer in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

In a phone call with management with the Taco John’s location located at 2601 32nd Ave S, management confirmed that all locations would are closed throughout the F-M area. Most locations closed on Friday, with a few staying open throughout the weekend and officially closing their doors on Sunday.

One manager said that there was a possibility current employees could be moved to local Papa John’s locations, however when employees were asked they could not confirm.

Valley News Live spoke with a Taco John’s employee, who stated he had only worked for the company for around 6 months, and just found out about the closing this week.

“He just said we’re shutting down on Sunday,” Liam Nikle, a current employee, said.

Valley News Live will bring updates as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.