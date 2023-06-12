Summer school enrollment increased for some grade levels at FM area schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Traditional school may be over for students, but some are heading back to the classroom for summer school.

Enrollment in summer school programs for some grade levels across the FM area is seeing an increase with the majority being among elementary and high school students.

Fargo Public Schools’ Elementary Transition program is a teacher-referred program for students in grades K-5, who may need additional support in reading and math. In 2020, a virtual school year, 470 students were enrolled in the program. The following year, the number of students jumped to 663. This year, 806 students, including those in special education, will be attending summer school.

In West Fargo, there was an increase in elementary students attending summer school. This year, 979 learners are enrolled in the district summer school program. That’s a steady increase from 607 in 2020, 929 in 2021, and 956 in 2022. District officials say the hike, over the four-year time span, is due to the overall growth of the district.

High School enrollment in summer programs for academic courses jumped by 400 students from 2020 to this year within Fargo Public Schools. In West Fargo, 920 high school learners will be attending the district’s summer school program. Although, no historical data was available for previous years.

Moorhead Area Public Schools saw a significant jump in enrollment in 2021 with 1120 students attending summer school among all grade levels.

There has since been a steady decline with 908 total students attending this year.

