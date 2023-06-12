Local childcare provider opens up about summer childcare crisis

DILWORTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Childcare costs families thousands of dollars a year. While the childcare assistance bill that passed last month could help some families, many are still struggling just to find childcare this summer.

“Due to the high costs, moms are choosing to stay home, even some days are choosing to stay home, because it’s cheaper,” explains daycare provider and owner of ABC123 Child Enrichment Center, Nicole Flick.

Daycare providers are struggling to retain staff and take on new clients due to inflation and rising costs everywhere. According to Flick, she’s had to increase rates twice in the last year because the state of Minnesota cut their Pandemic-time funding. As a result, “I’ve lost probably, 25 children,” says Flick.

Parents might not understand why daycare costs so much, but there are strict requirements in place for the safety and well-being of children in daycare. Meaning, daycare providers must pay staff higher wages and have a certain number of providers available per child at the center at any given time. However, cost isn’t the only issue facing daycare centers.

“We have a lot of staff shortages, there’s even, this year alone is probably the worst year since I’ve been open and we’ve had to shut down classrooms quite a few times because we were short staffed,” Flick clarifies.

She says it’s hard to retain workers in the daycare industry because many see it as a stepping stone in their career. She also points out that many childcare workers get burnt out from the challenging nature of the job.

Flick says, “We have a lot of kids that have almost like PTSD from the pandemic, where they spent 2 years of their life at home and we now have to figure out how to get them to adapt back to normal life.”

With the economic challenges and the trends Flick is seeing, she isn’t optimistic for the future of her work.

“The workforce is slowly, slowly dying because it’s cheaper to stay home and have one person work, so we’re going backwards in time apparently.”

Flick says that despite the high costs of childcare and losing clients, her phone is still ringing off the hook.

