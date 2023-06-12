Quiet, Dry Start to Week

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Lisa Green
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONDAY:

We are going to start off our week with temperatures are now looking to be on the cooler side for the first few days in the low 80s, but we will continue to have those clear skies for the valley so go out and enjoy it!

EXTENDED PLANNER:

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Next week temperatures rebound and heat back up in to the upper 80s and low 90s for a few days. The only battle with the skies we will have is the clouds and heat. The chances of any precipitation are pretty low and unorganized at this time.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Thursday we are going to continue the heat streak with temperatures still in the 90s with partly cloudy skies. As a front approaches, we are watching the potential for a few thunderstorms late Thursday. Once that front pushes through and exits, Friday will be on the cooler side with highs returning to the 70s and low 80s. Perhaps a lingering shower early in the day before drier conditions by afternoon. A bit warmer again on Saturday and Sunday as high temperatures jump right back up into the 80s to low 90s. Slight chance of a few storms late Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Long-range model guidance is suggesting some big-time heat for the third full week of June. We will keep you posted, but as of now we are alerting you to 90s for most.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

