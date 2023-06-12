Nearly 43,000 people visit RibFest over 4-day event

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thousands of people visited Happy Harry’s RibFest over the course of the four-day event.

FARGODOME staff say attendance was 42,907, which is up from 41,370 in 2022. Director of Marketing and Sales, Sara Dykema, says both of those attendance numbers are slightly lower than average overall.

“Our team is very happy with the success of the event and how smoothly it went from set-up to tear-down,” Dykema said.

Storms were moving through around 5:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, which could have affected attendance at the outdoor event. Dykema said the rib cookers mentioned having higher-than-average lunch crowds and they were steady throughout all four days.

This year’s entertainment included Parmalee, Diamond Rio, Fuel and Lit. Dates for next year’s Happy Harry’s RibFest are expected to be announced soon.

