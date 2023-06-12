Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Nearly 43,000 people visit RibFest over 4-day event

Happy Harry's Ribfest at the FARGODOME in June 2023.
Happy Harry's Ribfest at the FARGODOME in June 2023.(FARGODOME)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thousands of people visited Happy Harry’s RibFest over the course of the four-day event.

FARGODOME staff say attendance was 42,907, which is up from 41,370 in 2022. Director of Marketing and Sales, Sara Dykema, says both of those attendance numbers are slightly lower than average overall.

“Our team is very happy with the success of the event and how smoothly it went from set-up to tear-down,” Dykema said.

Storms were moving through around 5:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, which could have affected attendance at the outdoor event. Dykema said the rib cookers mentioned having higher-than-average lunch crowds and they were steady throughout all four days.

This year’s entertainment included Parmalee, Diamond Rio, Fuel and Lit. Dates for next year’s Happy Harry’s RibFest are expected to be announced soon.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taco John’s locations close in F-M area
Miss North Dakota
Valley News Team’s Sophia Richards placed 1st Runner Up for Miss North Dakota
A missing dog got reunited with its owners after being found at an adoption event.
WATCH: Family finds their missing dog while attending pet adoption event
Potential life-threatening disease from ticks being found in Minnesota
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Noon Weather – June 12
Noon News June 12 - Part 1
Man killed in crash near Amenia this morning
Noon News June 12 - Part 2