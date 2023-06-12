Moorhead nightclub, at center of noise complaints, files for liquor license in Dilworth

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A nightclub that recently opened on Moorhead’s north side, is now looking for a different location in Dilworth.

Class Touch Lounge opened in February at 1500 11th Street North in Moorhead, and within the first few weeks in business, people living in the area filed several noise complaints.

At the Dilworth City Council meeting on Monday, June 12, council members will consider a liquor license for Classic Touch Lounge at 1505 Center Avenue West, which is the former VFW location. The property is in a C3 Commercial zoning district, which allows for a bar/nightclub under Dilworth city code.

In April, Dilworth Police investigator Hunter Rawson conducted a liquor license background for Classic Touch Lounge and said nothing was found that would disqualify the owners from obtaining a liquor license.

Back in Moorhead, the City Planning Commission was working out potential solutions, including asking the owner to put up a noise screening fence. Another concern was adequate parking. With a 300-person occupancy and 4,600-square-foot floor plan, the city recommended 46 parking spots.

Moorhead City Planner Robin Huston said 11 conditions were developed to address the neighbors’ concerns about having a commercial property nearby. The owners of Classic Touch Lounge had until May 1 to figure out a parking plan. The fencing to filter sound was due by June 1.

