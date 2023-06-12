Man killed in crash near Amenia this morning

AMENIA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials say a 52-year-old man from Augusta, GA was killed in a crash near Amenia this morning.

Officials say a 2003 Ford F250 was traveling Westbound on 27th St SE when the man lost control of his truck causing it to leave the road and end up in a nearby ditch. The truck then overturned ejecting the driver. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

There were no other occupants but a service dog was located at the scene and transported to Casselton Veterinary Service for care.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol

