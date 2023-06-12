Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home

For more than seven months, a retriever mix named Buster has been patiently waiting at the Greenville Humane Society to find his forever home. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A retriever mix named Buster has been patiently waiting for more than seven months to be adopted from a South Carolina animal shelter.

The Greenville Humane Society, which is featuring Buster on its social media accounts this week, said he is their longest resident “by a stretch.”

The 2-and-a-half-year-old pup enjoys playing with most other dogs and already has some training. He knows the commands “sit,” “down,” “touch” and “leave it.” He also likes to hold his own leash when he’s walked.

“He’s a little bit weird, but aren’t we all?” the Greenville Humane Society posted. “While we’d selfishly keep him forever, we know he’d really prefer to find a family that will love his weird self forever.”

If you would like to meet Buster, the Greenville Humane Society adoption center is open during the following hours:

  • Monday - Friday: Noon to 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

To help support the care of Buster and other animals at the Greenville Humane Society, donations can be made on their website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taco John’s locations close in F-M area
Miss North Dakota
Valley News Team’s Sophia Richards placed 1st Runner Up for Miss North Dakota
A missing dog got reunited with its owners after being found at an adoption event.
WATCH: Family finds their missing dog while attending pet adoption event
Potential life-threatening disease from ticks being found in Minnesota
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash

Latest News

FILE - A food delivery worker rides through a busy street in lower Manhattan, Friday, April 28,...
New York City will implement minimum wage for app-based workers, marking national first
Cigarette smoking
‘It’s Quitting Time’: Fargo Cass Public Health encourages tobacco users to set a quit date this week
Deja Taylor knew “she was an unlawful user” of marijuana when she bought the gun last year and...
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher pleads guilty to using marijuana while having a firearm
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
1 dead after tour boat capsizes in Erie Canal water tunnel cave in Lockport, New York
Local residents stand on a sidewalk near a collapsed apartment building, Monday, June 5, 2023,...
Crews begin demolishing remains of collapsed Iowa building