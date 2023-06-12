‘It’s Quitting Time’: Fargo Cass Public Health encourages tobacco users to set a quit date this week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health is encouraging tobacco users to set their quit date during ‘It’s Quitting Time’. It’s happening all week.

Partners from public health units are coming together to encourage all cigarette, smokeless tobacco, and e-cigarette or vape product users in North Dakota to learn about their local options and set a quit date. Officials say healthcare providers, pharmacists, NDQuits, or FCPH can help you make a quit plan and give you tools to improve your odds at success. You can also get more support in the form of personal coaching and nicotine replacement therapy medication.

Free nicotine patches, nicotine gum, or nicotine lozenges are provided to qualified enrollees of NDQuits.

To learn more, call 701-241-8195 or click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.