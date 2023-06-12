Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

‘It’s Quitting Time’: Fargo Cass Public Health encourages tobacco users to set a quit date this week

Cigarette smoking
Cigarette smoking(MGN, Pixabay)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health is encouraging tobacco users to set their quit date during ‘It’s Quitting Time’. It’s happening all week.

Partners from public health units are coming together to encourage all cigarette, smokeless tobacco, and e-cigarette or vape product users in North Dakota to learn about their local options and set a quit date. Officials say healthcare providers, pharmacists, NDQuits, or FCPH can help you make a quit plan and give you tools to improve your odds at success. You can also get more support in the form of personal coaching and nicotine replacement therapy medication.

Free nicotine patches, nicotine gum, or nicotine lozenges are provided to qualified enrollees of NDQuits.

To learn more, call 701-241-8195 or click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taco John’s locations close in F-M area
Miss North Dakota
Valley News Team’s Sophia Richards placed 1st Runner Up for Miss North Dakota
A missing dog got reunited with its owners after being found at an adoption event.
WATCH: Family finds their missing dog while attending pet adoption event
Potential life-threatening disease from ticks being found in Minnesota
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Happy Harry's Ribfest at the FARGODOME in June 2023.
Nearly 43,000 people visit RibFest over 4-day event
Noon Weather – June 12
Noon News June 12 - Part 1
Man killed in crash near Amenia this morning