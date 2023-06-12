Fargo mulling mills for Hector airport expansion, parking projects

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As ground is expected to break at Hector International Airport later this fall to expand from five gates to nine, talks of a parking garage continue to gain traction.

“Last winter was a tough year parking your car at the airport. Lots of people had some very sad endings to vacations or business trips,” Airport Authority Chairman John Cosgriff said.

The parking problem is likely only going to get worse with the terminal expansion, Cosgriff said. Some studies showed Hector would be short around 500 spots. The solution? A proposed four-level parking ramp.

“This will gain us about a net of 735 spaces,” Cosgriff said. The four-level ramp would have 973 parking spaces total, but 238 short-term spaces would be lost to the construction.

Federal dollars are not available for the parking ramp which has airport officials are asking the City of Fargo for an additional mill levy, about $800,000 per year for five years, to help bring the $40 million project to life. This, on top of the two mills already supporting airport operations and the terminal expansion.

However, city commissioners say they want the airport to consider other funding options, though, because they’re not sure they can commit to a third mill.

“A lot of our money is going toward personnel, people. It’s really, for us, we may have to go up a couple mills just to help our people. Some of us would view that third mill as really hard to give. We are really, really tight this year,” Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney said. Mahoney says the city has a cap of 62 mills each year, and currently sit at 55 mills already committed elsewhere.

“It’s a convenience issue. It’s a want, not a need, so that’s why the questions are coming from me. Can it be done without the mill levy?” Commissioner Arlette Preston asked.

“I just have heartburn about the mill,” Commissioner Dave Piepkorn said.

Airport officials say there’s no ‘Plan B’ yet if the third mill isn’t approved, but say there’s still plenty of time to sort it all out. The City of Fargo’s budget won’t be finalized until September or October, which means unless a verbal commitment to a third mill is made prior, airport officials may be waiting for a decision until later this fall.

The earliest the parking ramp project could break ground is April 2024.

