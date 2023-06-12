31 year-old man found guilty of 3rd degree murder

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - After a four day trial, a Beltrami County Jury found 31 year-old Clyde Lee Reyes Jr., guilty of 3rd degree murder of selling, giving, distributing a controlled substance after officials found a woman that overdosed on fentanyl back in January 2022

After a thorough investigation, law enforcement learned that Reyes Jr., had sold the victim fentanyl earlier that day.

In Beltrami County, this is the second 3rd degree murder conviction for the sale Fentanyl in as many months, and officials say that there is still concern for the amount of Fentanyl that is causing problems.

A sentencing hearing for Reyes will be held at 9:00 a.m. on July 27.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.