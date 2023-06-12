Cooking with Cash Wa
31 year-old man found guilty of 3rd degree murder

Reyes Jr., was found guilty of 3rd degree murder.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - After a four day trial, a Beltrami County Jury found 31 year-old Clyde Lee Reyes Jr., guilty of 3rd degree murder of selling, giving, distributing a controlled substance after officials found a woman that overdosed on fentanyl back in January 2022

After a thorough investigation, law enforcement learned that Reyes Jr., had sold the victim fentanyl earlier that day.

In Beltrami County, this is the second 3rd degree murder conviction for the sale Fentanyl in as many months, and officials say that there is still concern for the amount of Fentanyl that is causing problems.

A sentencing hearing for Reyes will be held at 9:00 a.m. on July 27.

