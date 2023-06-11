Valley News Team’s Sophia Richards placed 1st Runner Up for Miss North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Team’s Sophia Richards, who hosts North Dakota Today, placed 1st Runner Up for Miss North Dakota on Saturday, June 10th, and the 75th Miss North Dakota competition.

There were 16 contestants from the state that competed on Wednesday and Thursday in the preliminary rounds, and the top eight moved on to the final round to compete for the title.

The Interview portion was worth 30%, the Fitness portion was 20%, the Evening Gown portion and the Talent portion was also worth 20%, and the Onstage portion was worth 10%.

Richards talent was singing La Vie En Rose, which helped her win the the High Score Preliminary Talent as well as the Overall Talent.

The top competed on Saturday, which is where the winner was crowned. The winner was Sydney Helgeson - Miss Red River Valley Fair. She is 22 years old and from Bismarck.

There were 30+ former Miss North Dakota’s at the event, including Kitty Page, 94, who was the first Miss North Dakota in 1949.

