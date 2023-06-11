Governor Burgum explains how he’d lead as president; meets with NH Gov. Sununu on campaign trail

MANCHESTER, N.H. (KFYR) - North Dakota governor and now GOP presidential hopeful Doug Burgum has kicked his campaign trail off with a quick visit to Iowa and is now in New Hampshire trying to entice voters.

Sunday, he released a statement on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” one of the longest-running news programs on the air. He explained that should he win the presidency, he’d hold the office with dignity and discipline.

“You’re the officeholder for a period of time, and there’s a dignity and a discipline that goes with being a governor and goes with being the president. And certainly, we would strive to uphold that going forward because it’s such a key institution,” said Burgum.

Burgum has three official stops on his public schedule Sunday in New Hampshire.

The first was a retail stop following a private breakfast at Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, NH.

There, he had breakfast with New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. Sununu has been elected to the governorship four times. He has said he isn’t running for the presidency in 2024 and is a frequent critic of former President Trump.

The next stop was a retail visit after a private lunch at Pressed Café in Bedford, NH.

He rounds out the day with a stop Sunday evening at Concord GOP City Committee Pies and Politics in Concord, NH.

