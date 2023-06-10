Third annual Liam G. Medd baseball tournament kicks off Friday night

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 3rd annual Liam G. Medd baseball tournament officially kicked off on Friday night with over 30 teams signed up to compete.

The event started in memory of Liam, who passed away in 2021 at 15 years old.

Todd Medd, Co-Founder of the 4-6-3 Foundation, said that Liam’s death was hard on many.

“He was every kid, right? And I think that’s what struck so many people so hard was the fact that he was the kid, kind of the last you’d think would do something like this,” Todd said.

It was after Liam passed that his parents realized just how many kids are struggling with mental health, even if they appear fine.

“What we realized through that is that these kids are struggling,” Todd said. “We wanna make sure we’re having conversations. We didn’t know we had to have those conversations, so our goal here is to have substantial conversations with parents, with grandparents, with coaches, to give them tools to talk to their kids but also for the kids to realize they’re never alone, there are resources out there for them.”

Liam was a baseball player himself, which is why his family felt this was a great way to honor him and remember him. He was a second basemen, and his family said they loved watching him on the field.

The 4-6-3 foundation said that the goal of the tournament, and the foundation as a whole, is to show younger kids, especially younger men, that it’s okay to talk about their feelings.

“The whole goal of it is not only to play baseball and have fun but also to raise awareness around suicide prevention and mental health for these young men and their families,” Todd said. “Just to have hard conversations, but good conversations around mental health.”

With signs of encouragement scattered throughout the park for the weekend, the foundation is hoping that everyone knows they’re not alone in their battle.

“There are resources available, and you have a community around you no matter how dark things can get, you’ve got somebody to reach out to,” Todd said.

The tournament will be held at the Tharaldson and Anderson Baseball Complexes in Fargo and Bucky Burgau Baseball Field in Moorhead.

Admission to the tournament is $10. Proceeds from the tournament will go to the 4-6-3 Foundation, a Dakota Medical Foundation fiscal sponsor project created to reduce stigma, build hope, and end teen suicide.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.