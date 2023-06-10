Potential life-threatening disease from ticks being found in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota recorded 63 cases of babesiosis in 2021. Ticks spread the rare infection and it is becoming more common in our neck of the woods.

Babesiosis is a disease caused by parasites that attacks red blood cells and is spread by deer ticks. In Minnesota, around fifty to seventy people get sick from it every year.

Symptoms are like the flu, including fever, head and body aches. Those symptoms may become severe, even life-threatening. Individuals with vulnerable immune systems are at high risk.

Using bug repellant that is registered with the EPA is the best way to prevent babesiosis.

