Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Potential life-threatening disease from ticks being found in Minnesota

(KWCH)
By Ian Schafer
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota recorded 63 cases of babesiosis in 2021. Ticks spread the rare infection and it is becoming more common in our neck of the woods.

Babesiosis is a disease caused by parasites that attacks red blood cells and is spread by deer ticks. In Minnesota, around fifty to seventy people get sick from it every year.

Symptoms are like the flu, including fever, head and body aches. Those symptoms may become severe, even life-threatening. Individuals with vulnerable immune systems are at high risk.

Using bug repellant that is registered with the EPA is the best way to prevent babesiosis.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo woman arrested after making fraudulent purchases
Fargo caregiver charged after making fraudulent purchases
Madeline Kingsbury.
Missing Minnesota woman’s remains found, ex-boyfriend arrested
Rent hikes in Fargo
Fargo renters struggling
Semi hauling pigs rolls over in Little Canada, MN
Traffic diverted as State Patrol corrals pigs on Minnesota interstate
Man who passed in Fargo fire saves 3 lives as organ donor
Man who passed in Fargo fire saves 3 lives as organ donor

Latest News

"You are not alone" sign at baseball tournament.
Third annual Liam G. Medd baseball tournament kicks off Friday night
University of Minnesota Board of Regents to recommend tuition increases
Third annual Liam G. Medd baseball tournament kicks off Friday night
Spuds Lax