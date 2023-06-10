Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

One charged after pedestrian and officer injured in early Saturday morning incident

A Fargo Police car.
A Fargo Police car.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is charged after a pedestrian and officer were injured in an early Saturday morning incident.

According to police, at 12:22 a.m., an FPD officer noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 1200 block of University Drive North.

The officer approached the vehicle, and noticed the driver was unconscious behind the wheel. The officer gave verbal commands and the driver was unresponsive.

Police say the officer opened the car door to remove the driver, at which point, the driver put the vehicle into drive and accelerated at a higher rate of speed, crossing North University Drive and driving onto a sidewalk.

The officer was dragged a short distance by the vehicle and sustained minor injuries, and the driver struck a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk and crashed the vehicle into a tree. The driver exited the vehicle and attempted to flee.

Officers then took the suspect in to custody and placed him under arrest.

Police say officers found approximately 190 M30 pills and $1,500 cash in the vehicle.

The victim sustained major, non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local health care facility and is currently in stable condition.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Richard Nunez of Fargo. Nunez was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Deliver (Opiates), Felony Fleeing from Law-Enforcement, Aggravated Reckless Driving, Driving Under the Influence Resulting in Bodily Injury, Felony Reckless Endangerment, and Driving Under Suspension (4th Offense).

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen vehicle on June 8, 2023
Man steals semi, drives it through Fargo lawns and sidewalks
Semi hauling pigs rolls over in Little Canada, MN
Traffic diverted as State Patrol corrals pigs on Minnesota interstate
Rent hikes in Fargo
Fargo renters struggling
Fargo woman arrested after making fraudulent purchases
Fargo caregiver charged after making fraudulent purchases
Man who passed in Fargo fire saves 3 lives as organ donor
Man who passed in Fargo fire saves 3 lives as organ donor

Latest News

10:00PM Sports - June 9
10:00PM News June 9 - Part 2
10:00PM News June 9 - Part 1
Man steals semi, drives it through Fargo lawns and sidewalks