One charged after pedestrian and officer injured in early Saturday morning incident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is charged after a pedestrian and officer were injured in an early Saturday morning incident.

According to police, at 12:22 a.m., an FPD officer noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 1200 block of University Drive North.

The officer approached the vehicle, and noticed the driver was unconscious behind the wheel. The officer gave verbal commands and the driver was unresponsive.

Police say the officer opened the car door to remove the driver, at which point, the driver put the vehicle into drive and accelerated at a higher rate of speed, crossing North University Drive and driving onto a sidewalk.

The officer was dragged a short distance by the vehicle and sustained minor injuries, and the driver struck a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk and crashed the vehicle into a tree. The driver exited the vehicle and attempted to flee.

Officers then took the suspect in to custody and placed him under arrest.

Police say officers found approximately 190 M30 pills and $1,500 cash in the vehicle.

The victim sustained major, non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local health care facility and is currently in stable condition.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Richard Nunez of Fargo. Nunez was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Deliver (Opiates), Felony Fleeing from Law-Enforcement, Aggravated Reckless Driving, Driving Under the Influence Resulting in Bodily Injury, Felony Reckless Endangerment, and Driving Under Suspension (4th Offense).

